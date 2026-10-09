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Residence tax: Bernard Pezous demands the return of a tax abolished under Macron

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Property tax: Bernard Pezous calls for the return of a tax abolished under Macron
Property tax: Bernard Pezous calls for the return of a tax abolished under Macron

Could the abolition of the residence tax be reconsidered? Bernard Pezous, president of the Tarn-et-Garonne Mayors Association, calls for a reversal of this emblematic reform from Emmanuel Macron’s first five-year term. In an interview granted on Thursday, October 8, to La Dépêche du Midi, the elected official believes that the disappearance of this tax has deeply unbalanced local taxation, placing too much of the burden on property owners.

On the eve of the departmental mayors’ congress, Bernard Pezous advocates restoring a fiscal link between residents and their municipality. Since the abolition of the residence tax on main homes, completed in 2023, tenants no longer contribute directly to this local tax, while property owners continue to pay property tax. The association leader considers this situation problematic for the balance of municipal finances.

“The residence tax reform must be reversed”

Bernard Pezous believes that local taxation should be based on a broader tax base and not rely so heavily on property owners. His proposal directly challenges one of Emmanuel Macron’s main fiscal reforms, which was presented at the time as a measure intended to improve household purchasing power.

The elected official also criticizes the savings requested from local authorities as part of the 2027 budget. While the government highlights an effort of around 4.5 billion euros depending on the scope considered, Bernard Pezous estimates that the actual cost would reach nearly 7 billion euros, notably including the increase in retirement contributions for territorial agents.

This discrepancy in figures illustrates the tensions between the State and local elected officials, who have been denouncing for several months a reduction in their financial leeway. Municipalities must continue to finance public facilities, schools, roads, and local services, while their operating expenses are increasing.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

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