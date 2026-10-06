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Sébastien Chenu versus Bally Bagayoko: the National Rally accuses La France Insoumise of responsibility for the violence, the mayor calls for "de-escalation"

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Sébastien Chenu versus Bally Bagayoko: the National Rally accuses La France Insoumise of responsibility for the violence, the mayor calls for "de-escalation"
Sébastien Chenu versus Bally Bagayoko: the National Rally accuses La France Insoumise of responsibility for the violence, the mayor calls for "de-escalation"

The National Rally , in turn, directly implicates La France Insoumise (LFI) in the violence accompanying the high school student protests. Invited this Tuesday morning to the Europe 1- CNews program "La Grande Interview ," Sébastien Chenu asserted that "the far left and LFI bear some responsibility." At the same time on RTL radio, Bally Bagayoko, the LFI mayor of Saint-Denis, called for "de-escalation."

Sébastien Chenu distinguishes between the demands expressed by the high school students and the fires, vandalism, and clashes observed in recent days. He nevertheless believes that the attitude of certain leaders of La France Insoumise, present in front of schools or calling for support for the movement, contributed to the tension.

Bagayoko: "I totally disapprove of violence."

On RTL, Bally Bagayoko stood by a statement that has drawn considerable criticism for several days: "I stand by everything I said: violence can be legitimate." The mayor of Saint-Denis, however, placed his remarks within a broader, historical context and clarified in the same interview: "I completely disapprove of violence."

The LFI representative is now calling for "de-escalation" and demanding a "political response, not a police response" to the mobilization. He hopes that Tuesday will unfold peacefully.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

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