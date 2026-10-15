Mouse Stuttering on Windows 11: Microsoft Quietly Fixes a Bug That Frustrated Gamers

An update released in mid-October fixes a malfunction that caused cursor shaking in several online games. This type of issue has occurred for the third time in three years on Windows 11.

Players of Star Wars The Old Republic, Final Fantasy XIV, or The Division 2 had been complaining for several weeks about an unstable cursor during gameplay, without being able to identify the cause. Some considered replacing their mouse or reinstalling their drivers. The answer was elsewhere: in a line of the Windows 11 update notes.

The cumulative update KB5127648, released on October 13 for system versions 24H2 to 26H2, simply states that it “fixes an issue that could cause mouse stuttering in certain games.” No prior announcement, no official communication on the known issues dashboard: the fix went unnoticed, slipped into the games section of the release notes. Users who had paused their automatic updates will need to manually restart them via Windows Update to benefit.

This is not the first time Microsoft has had to fix this type of regression. In July 2023, update KB5028185 already addressed stuttering affecting high polling rate mice, models capable of transmitting their position up to a thousand times per second. The publisher’s internal tests then confirmed the disappearance of jerks after installation, notably on a Surface Laptop Studio equipped with a mouse set to 1,000 Hz.

More recently, in October 2025, update KB5066835 caused a drop in frame rates in several games on versions 24H2 and 25H2. Nvidia had to urgently release a corrective driver while Microsoft remained silent on its official channels. The pattern repeats with each episode: reports accumulate on community forums, then a discreet fix closes the case without detailed explanation.

The recurrence of these incidents suggests a simple precaution: before blaming your hardware or spending to acquire new equipment, checking the Windows update history and their release notes may be enough to identify the source of the problem.