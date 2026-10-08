“When Will You Submit Your Resignation?”: Heated Clash Between Estelle Youssouffa and Laurent Nuñez on Mayotte

Security in Mayotte sparked a particularly tense exchange in the National Assembly on Wednesday, October 7, during Questions to the Government. LIOT deputy Estelle Youssouffa sharply criticized Laurent Nuñez’s record, accusing him of having “capitulated” in the face of insecurity in the overseas department. The Interior Minister responded in an equally firm tone, reproaching her for “borderline insulting” accusations and defending the police reinforcements announced by the government.

Estelle Youssouffa opened her intervention by referring to the figures recently presented by the prefect of Mayotte during the Security Assizes. According to the data she cites, violence against persons increased by 20% and sexual violence, notably against women and minors, by 75% compared to the previous year. The deputy denounces a situation that has become unbearable for residents, mentioning stoning of school buses, attacks on teachers and law enforcement, as well as assaults on schools. She also accuses the minister of having announced police reinforcements which, according to her, have still not materialized.

“Your record is catastrophic, you have capitulated”

The parliamentarian also criticized Laurent Nuñez’s trip to Mayotte at the end of August, which she described as a “tourist visit.” She reproaches him for not having met with Mayotte’s parliamentarians and for not having initiated the dismantling of an illegal camp located in the Tsoundzou mangrove, where, according to her, several thousand people live in irregular situations. Estelle Youssouffa finally accuses the ministry of leaving security forces understaffed and limiting their intervention capabilities in the face of particularly serious violence.

The conclusion of her intervention provoked a strong reaction in the chamber. “Your record is catastrophic. You have capitulated,” she said to the minister before continuing: “How do you justify your salary if you don’t do the job? When will you submit your resignation?” A particularly direct attack against Laurent Nuñez, whose security policy in Mayotte is regularly challenged by several local elected officials.

Nuñez counterattacks: “You’d better work on the file a bit”

The Interior Minister immediately contested the deputy’s presentation. “It was a working visit, it was not a tourist visit!” replied Laurent Nuñez, recalling that he went to Mayotte with the Prime Minister and several government members. He stated that he met with mayors, police officers, and gendarmes before defending the commitments made to strengthen the territory’s security.

Laurent Nuñez notably assured that several dozen members of operational support groups are to be recruited. He also mentioned the reinforcement of nautical resources to combat clandestine arrivals of kwassas-kwassas, as well as the improvement of radar surveillance systems in cooperation with the armed forces. The minister also disputed the claim that certain intermediate weapons are prohibited for law enforcement in Mayotte, asserting that he personally approved derogatory rules applicable in the territory.

The tone rose when Laurent Nuñez reproached Estelle Youssouffa for not knowing the file well enough. “Before asking me questions that are borderline insulting, you’d better get informed, work on the file a bit!” he said to her. The deputy then took the floor again to contest the minister’s announcements, affirming that the promised reinforcements do not correspond to additional personnel actually deployed on the ground.

Laurent Nuñez acknowledged that recruitments are not yet completed but assured they are underway within the budget project. “They will arrive very soon, don’t worry. I give my word, they will be on site,” he promised.