“When Will You Be Accountable?”: Heated Clash Between Sarah Legrain and Laurent Nuñez at the Assembly

The high school crisis interrupted the discussion on sexist and sexual violence at the National Assembly. On the night from Monday to Tuesday, LFI deputy Sarah Legrain directly challenged Laurent Nuñez about several police interventions targeting mobilized youth. The Interior Minister responded by promising to explain himself before parliamentarians, before sharply turning the accusation back against La France insoumise.

At the podium, Sarah Legrain first demands explanations about several recent cases. She mentions the high school student injured in the face in Saint-Ouen-l’Aumône, as well as the behavior of a police officer in Perpignan, accused of making racist and sexist remarks to a teacher and a high school student. She finally cites the case in Metz, where a police officer is accused of touching the chest and hair of a young woman while she was held on the ground. An IGPN investigation has been opened regarding this last case.

“I will hold them accountable”

“We also always want Mr. Nuñez to be accountable for the terrible images we see,” says Sarah Legrain. The deputy places her intervention within the framework of the text under review and directly questions the minister about police training on sexist and sexual violence. She notably asks what he thinks about the behaviors denounced in Perpignan and Metz.

Laurent Nuñez accepts the principle of having to explain himself. “You invite me to be accountable. I will hold them accountable, on how I maintain public order in this country,” replies the minister. He assures he is ready to respond both during Government Questions and before the Law Commission. The latter is precisely scheduled to hear him on Wednesday about the management of the high school mobilization.

But the minister immediately turns the accusation back against the Insoumis. “But you, when will you be accountable for the fact that with the deputies of La France insoumise, you go to high school barricades to encourage violence? When will you be accountable?” he asks Sarah Legrain. This accusation against LFI corresponds to the political charge brought by Laurent Nuñez and the government; it is contested by the Insoumis and does not constitute a judicial establishment of the party’s responsibility in the violence.

Regarding the Perpignan case, Laurent Nuñez confirms that a disciplinary procedure has been initiated. “It did not escape me,” he assures, before calling on LFI deputies to stop living in “fantasies.”