Presidential 2027: Trailed by Édouard Philippe, Gabriel Attal Seeks Rebound in Lyon

Gabriel Attal wants to revive his presidential momentum. The president of Renaissance is organizing a rally this Saturday, October 10, in Lyon, before some 2,000 militants and supporters expected at Amphithéâtre 3000. A show of strength aimed at remobilizing his camp, while the former Prime Minister struggles to close the gap with Édouard Philippe in voting intentions and questions arise even within his circle about his strategy for 2027.

The Lyon meeting is intended to allow Gabriel Attal to regain the initiative after several weeks dominated by the proposals of his competitors. Édouard Philippe notably occupied the media space with his announcements on pensions and immigration, while Bruno Retailleau continues his own campaign on the right. In this particularly contested political space, the president of Renaissance seeks to assert his uniqueness.

Youth at the Heart of His Strategy

According to information reported by TF1 Info, Gabriel Attal should devote a significant part of his speech to new commitments aimed at young people. The choice of this theme comes as France is experiencing a major high school crisis, marked by several days of mobilization and strong tensions around the resources of the National Education.

The former Prime Minister also wishes to defend his strategy of coalition-building, which relies on forming a broad alliance ranging from social-democratic left to republican right. But this proposal has so far faced refusals from several political leaders, notably in the camps of Raphaël Glucksmann and Bruno Retailleau.

The rally also takes place in a context of growing competition with Édouard Philippe. The president of Horizons maintains a lead in several opinion polls, while some leaders of his party are already calling on other center and right candidates to unite around him. Gabriel Attal, for his part, refuses to give up his ambitions and continues to advocate the idea of a tie-breaking mechanism among contenders.