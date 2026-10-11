Interviews Presidential 2027

Presidential 2027: In Lyon, Gabriel Attal Accuses Mélenchon and Le Pen of Exploiting Youth

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Presidential election 2027: In Lyon, Gabriel Attal accuses Mélenchon and Le Pen of exploiting young people
Presidential election 2027: In Lyon, Gabriel Attal accuses Mélenchon and Le Pen of exploiting young people

Gabriel Attal chose Lyon to relaunch his presidential campaign and directly target his opponents. Before more than 2,000 people announced at Amphithéâtre 3000 on Saturday, October 10, the president of Renaissance accused Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Marine Le Pen of seeking to politically exploit the anger of high school students. The former Prime Minister also presented the main directions of a new pact for youth, with the ambition to position himself on a ground largely occupied in recent weeks by La France insoumise.

While the high school student mobilization has dominated the news for several weeks, Gabriel Attal devoted a significant part of his speech to the difficulties faced by young French people. He denounced political leaders who, according to him, instrumentalize their demands to serve their own electoral ambitions. The former head of government notably accused his opponents of turning youth into “political cannon fodder,” a particularly offensive phrase targeting the strategies he attributes to Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Marine Le Pen.

A new pact for youth

Gabriel Attal also presented several orientations intended to address the concerns of high school students. His project notably includes measures concerning school staffing and the functioning of Parcoursup, which has become one of the main subjects of protest. The president of Renaissance thus intends to show that it is possible, according to him, to provide answers to the demands without encouraging blockades or violence.

This speech also reflects a desire for political differentiation. Facing Édouard Philippe, who recently occupied the field with his proposals on pensions and immigration, Gabriel Attal seeks to build a presidential identity more focused on youth, education, and political renewal. His Lyon rally should also help remobilize Renaissance activists, while several opinion polls place the former Prime Minister behind the president of Horizons.

By simultaneously targeting Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Marine Le Pen, Gabriel Attal finally tries to present himself as an alternative to the two poles he considers most opposed to his project. The accusations of exploiting youth are, however, part of his political assessment. LFI claims to support the demands of high school students while condemning violence, and no new response from Mélenchon to the Lyon speech was established in the available information.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

See all articles by Radouan Kourak

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