“Paris Will Soon Be a Muslim City”: Donald Trump Attacks Macron and Denounces Immigration in France

Donald Trump once again targets France and Emmanuel Macron. On Monday, October 19, in front of journalists at the White House, the American president claimed that Paris would soon become “a Muslim city,” accusing French immigration policy of having profoundly transformed the country. A particularly controversial statement, made the day after the violence that shook several major French cities and the televised address by the President of the Republic.

“Paris will very soon become a Muslim city, and that was not what was planned,” said Donald Trump. The White House occupant claims to have personally warned Emmanuel Macron about the consequences of his immigration policy. “I told him a long time ago: you are making a big mistake in France. You are letting everyone in, people from all over the world,” he continued. The American president believes his French counterpart should have closed the borders long ago and proceeded with the expulsion of people he considers dangerous.

Trump Blames Immigration as the Main Cause of the Violence

This new statement comes after the October 17 protests, marked by fires, looting, and clashes with law enforcement. On Sunday, Donald Trump had already posted a particularly harsh message on Truth Social, stating that “France is burning” and calling on authorities to regain control of the borders. The American president draws a direct link between immigration, Muslim presence, and the deterioration of security, without presenting evidence that recent violence is attributable to religious affiliation or immigration. The protests initially concerned school conditions, then purchasing power and social difficulties.

Donald Trump’s remarks notably contrast with those of Marine Le Pen. Invited to CNEWS on Thursday, October 15, the National Rally candidate stated that Islam was compatible with the Republic, while distinguishing the practice of the Muslim religion from Islamist fundamentalism and the imposition of Sharia law. The American president adopts a different rhetoric, presenting the demographic and religious evolution of Paris as a threat to French identity.

This new intervention confirms that the French crisis has now become a subject of American domestic politics. Ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, Donald Trump uses events in Europe to defend his policy of closing borders and combating irregular immigration.