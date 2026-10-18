In an op-ed published by La Nouvelle Revue Politique, Adile Farquane reflects on the mobilization against the high cost of living and the accompanying violence. He questions the preparedness of law enforcement and denounces a political class that, in his view, has become deaf to popular concerns.

« There is what we wanted to hear and there is what we refused to see. » From the very first lines of his op-ed, titled « A Stone in the Pond: When the Anger of the Ballot Box Becomes the Fury of the Streets », Adile Farquane sets the tone. The day after the October 17 mobilization, the author invites readers to look beyond the images of destruction to understand what led so many French people to take to the streets: material hardships, exhaustion in the face of the cost of living, and the feeling of no longer being heard.

Yellow vests, union members, high school students, farmers, firefighters, and families: he highlights the diversity of profiles united by a common concern, that of making ends meet. In his view, this mobilization expresses a « legitimate social anger » directed directly at the country’s leaders. The violence should therefore not erase the demands of those who came to demonstrate peacefully.

A question about the State’s response

Adile Farquane takes a harsh look at the handling of the disturbances. Faced with broken shop windows, burning barricades, and clashes, he asks: « Where was the State? » In his reading of the events, law enforcement was overwhelmed and insufficiently supported. He thus questions the authorities’ anticipation and wonders about the adequacy of the deployed measures for a mobilization whose scale he considers predictable.

« Inability to anticipate, political failure, or a laissez-faire strategy? » These hypotheses, expressed in his op-ed, reflect his distrust of the political management of law enforcement. However, the author does not stop at this criticism: he sees the riots as a symptom of a deeper crisis, that of the relationship between citizens and their representatives.

« The entire political class, without exception »

His indictment thus goes beyond the executive branch alone. « The entire political class, without exception, » he writes, must be held accountable. Adile Farquane denounces years of ignored demands, technocratic responses, and rhetoric disconnected from everyday difficulties. He describes a growing gap when citizens feel that their voice, even when expressed peacefully, has no effect.

This is the core of his warning: « When you refuse to hear the people, they radicalize. » The author argues that anger deprived of democratic outlets risks fueling violence. His op-ed therefore ends with a call to break with « the politics of deaf ears. » For Adile Farquane, reconnecting with popular concerns becomes urgent to preserve a republican pact he considers threatened.