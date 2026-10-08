Interviews POLITICS

Olympe de Gouges at the Panthéon: Academics Denounce RN's Political Appropriation

By

2-minute read

Olympe de Gouges in the Pantheon: academics denounce political exploitation by the National Rally
Olympe de Gouges in the Pantheon: academics denounce political exploitation by the National Rally

The National Rally’s proposal to induct Olympe de Gouges into the Panthéon is causing controversy. While the party has placed a resolution dedicated to this figure of the French Revolution on the agenda of its parliamentary day on Thursday, October 8, several university experts on this period denounce an attempt at political appropriation.

Olympe de Gouges, author in 1791 of the Declaration of the Rights of Woman and of the Female Citizen, remains one of the major historical figures defending equality between women and men. Guillotined in 1793, she is today regularly cited as a pioneer of French feminism.

Historians contest the RN initiative

In a petition, several academics criticize the National Rally for seeking to appropriate Olympe de Gouges’s legacy. According to them, the party’s political positions would be difficult to reconcile with the struggles led by this revolutionary figure, notably regarding women’s rights and the universality of rights.

The RN, for its part, intends to highlight a historical personality whose commitment to gender equality transcends contemporary divides. By including this resolution in its parliamentary program, the party wishes to publicly defend its proposal for national recognition.

The controversy illustrates a broader battle over the legacy of major figures in French history. The memory of Olympe de Gouges thus becomes a subject of political confrontation, with each side offering its own interpretation of her commitments and their current significance.

Share this article

Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

See all articles by Radouan Kourak

Your news, according to your interests

Choose the sections and language of your newsletter. You can change your preferences at any time.

Respond to the article

Be the first to comment on this article.

Respond to this article

Comments are moderated. Promotional messages, automated emails, and abusive links are blocked.

Your first comment, or any message containing a link, may be placed pending approval.

Read also

Interview Application

Information everywhere you go

Find the latest news, alerts and your favorite sections in an experience designed for mobile.

Download the Interview app from the App Store Download the Interview app on Google Play
Interview app alerts screen: latest news alerts
Customization screen for Interview app sections
News screen of the Interview app: the featured story