Olympe de Gouges at the Panthéon: Academics Denounce RN's Political Appropriation

The National Rally’s proposal to induct Olympe de Gouges into the Panthéon is causing controversy. While the party has placed a resolution dedicated to this figure of the French Revolution on the agenda of its parliamentary day on Thursday, October 8, several university experts on this period denounce an attempt at political appropriation.

Olympe de Gouges, author in 1791 of the Declaration of the Rights of Woman and of the Female Citizen, remains one of the major historical figures defending equality between women and men. Guillotined in 1793, she is today regularly cited as a pioneer of French feminism.

Historians contest the RN initiative

In a petition, several academics criticize the National Rally for seeking to appropriate Olympe de Gouges’s legacy. According to them, the party’s political positions would be difficult to reconcile with the struggles led by this revolutionary figure, notably regarding women’s rights and the universality of rights.

The RN, for its part, intends to highlight a historical personality whose commitment to gender equality transcends contemporary divides. By including this resolution in its parliamentary program, the party wishes to publicly defend its proposal for national recognition.

The controversy illustrates a broader battle over the legacy of major figures in French history. The memory of Olympe de Gouges thus becomes a subject of political confrontation, with each side offering its own interpretation of her commitments and their current significance.