“Nullity, ineptitude”: LFI slams government, RN denounces forty years of laxity

The violence of October 17 continues to provoke intense political confrontations. Guests on “Monday, it’s politics” on LCP, Monday, October 19, Paul Vannier, deputy of La France insoumise, Boris Vallaud, president of the Socialist group at the National Assembly, and Laurent Jacobelli, deputy of the National Rally, delivered harsh analyses of the government’s management. While all criticize the executive’s actions, their explanations and the solutions they advocate differ profoundly.

Paul Vannier denounced the “nullity” and “ineptitude” of the government’s handling of the events. The insoumis deputy considers that the security measures deployed during the demonstrations were insufficient given the known risks. He notably compared the police forces initially mobilized on Saturday to those deployed during the pope’s visit, to challenge the organizational choices of the authorities.

Boris Vallaud calls for parliamentary hearings

The president of the Socialist group, Boris Vallaud, also stated that the government must be held accountable. He wants those responsible for the chain of command in law enforcement to be questioned by parliamentarians, to determine how such significant destruction could occur.

The questions focus notably on the intelligence available before the demonstrations, the forces mobilized, and the instructions given to law enforcement. The fire at Limoges city hall, despite warnings about the risk of violence, is one of the main events fueling demands for explanations.

The Socialist position thus favors a parliamentary oversight approach. It is not only about denouncing rioters but also examining possible errors in preparation and organization of the security arrangements.

Laurent Jacobelli accuses several decades of laxity

For his part, Laurent Jacobelli developed a different critique. The National Rally deputy considers that the violence of October 17 is the consequence of “forty years of laxity” and a gradual weakening of state authority.

The RN official advocates a firmer response to delinquents and violent groups. However, he was more reserved about the usefulness of a parliamentary inquiry commission, specifying that his group’s position would be decided Tuesday.

These interventions show that the opposition parties do not share a common analysis of the crisis. LFI mainly denounces government failures, the PS calls for a thorough examination of administrative responsibilities, and the RN insists on the consequences of penal and security policies conducted over several decades.

The acknowledgment, Monday morning, by Laurent Nuñez of a lack of anticipation and loss of control in certain cities adds an additional dimension to these criticisms. The Interior Minister nevertheless recalled that the primary criminal responsibilities belong to the perpetrators of the violence, whose acts will have to be examined by the justice system.