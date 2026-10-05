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Student Mobilization: Green Party MPs Urge Parents to Join 'In White' Marches

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High school student mobilization: Green Party MPs call on parents to join the marches "in white"
High school student mobilization: Green Party MPs call on parents to join the marches "in white"

On the eve of the new student mobilization day, several Green Party MPs are urging parents to also take to the streets. Pouria Amirshahi, Danielle Simonnet, and Léa Balage El Mariky suggest that adults accompany the youth on Tuesday by wearing a white distinctive sign to show their willingness to peacefully oversee the marches.

« Parents, all in white for our youth »: the parliamentarians propose that parents wear a helmet, an armband, or any other white sign. The stated goal is to make adults accompanying the demonstrations immediately identifiable and to help prevent violence.

The left increases initiatives ahead of Tuesday

At the same time, Pouria Amirshahi strongly criticized Laurent Nuñez. The MP considers the Interior Minister « personally responsible » for a « terrifying escalation » and accuses the government of following a « deliberate strategy to instill fear. » These statements constitute political accusations and do not establish legal responsibility for the minister.

The Green Party MPs’ initiative is part of a now broader left-wing mobilization around student marches. Jean-Luc Mélenchon had already proposed that adults wearing « helmets » or « white armbands » surround the demonstrations. Olivier Faure, for his part, announced that the Socialist Party would make its security service available to youth organizations.

Following the serious injury of a student in Lens on Monday, several political leaders also announced their presence on Tuesday.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

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