Student mobilization takes on a new dimension this Tuesday, October 6. The “Act III” of the movement brings together students, teachers, and parents in several major French cities and appears, by midday, as the most significant day of mobilization since the start of the protest.

Processions are notably organized in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, and Nantes. The demands remain focused on the resources allocated to the National Education, absent teachers, class sizes, and the condition of certain schools. The movement now takes place in a context deeply marked by the issue of maintaining order.

Approximately 1,800 schools claimed blocked or closed

The student organization behind the mobilization claims about 1,800 schools blocked or closed this Tuesday. This figure comes from the union and does not yet constitute a consolidated report from the Ministry of National Education.

The day is also marked by greater adult mobilization around the youth. Several teachers’ unions have called on their members to participate, while left-wing parties and leaders have announced their presence. The PS notably offered its security service to youth organizations, and several Green elected officials have called on parents to accompany the processions with white distinctive signs.

The judicial toll since the beginning of the movement is particularly significant. More than 6,000 people have reportedly been arrested since the start of the protest, mainly minors, and more than 1,800 are reportedly subject to prosecution.