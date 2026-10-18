The day after the fire that devastated Limoges city hall, Sébastien Lecornu tries to calm the anger of Les Républicains mayor Guillaume Guérin. In a two-page letter dated Sunday, October 18, the Prime Minister promises to rebuild the historic building, a financial mobilization by the State, and full transparency on the circumstances of the tragedy. The letter comes as the local elected official denounces a lack of resources for law enforcement and as his possible resignation is mentioned.

The shock is immense in Limoges. On Saturday, October 17, during the national mobilization against the high cost of living, individuals entered the city hall before setting it on fire. The flames ravaged this building inaugurated in 1883, causing notably the collapse of the belfry and a large part of the roof. The prefect of Haute-Vienne, Maurice Barate, acknowledged that the building was « largely lost, » while firefighters spent the night fighting the fire.

Lecornu promises to shed light on the protection of the town hall

In his letter addressed to Guillaume Guérin, Sébastien Lecornu acknowledges that the circumstances of the fire and the protection conditions of the building must be examined. « Full clarity must be brought to the conditions under which these acts could have been committed, » writes the Prime Minister, assuring the mayor that he has the right to expect complete transparency on the course of events.

This clarification comes as Guillaume Guérin has publicly denounced the insufficiency of resources allocated to the police. On Sunday morning, the elected official stated that law enforcement had been forced to retreat before the rioters, due to insufficient means to contain the violence.

« The republican police have retreated in this country, » he declared, estimating that national police officers did not have the necessary resources to face violent groups. However, the mayor took care to distinguish the responsibilities of agents present on the ground from those concerning the general organization of the security system.

Sébastien Lecornu also mentions the need to identify the perpetrators of the fire and their possible accomplices. He requests that « the role of far-left militants » be precisely established. This wording does not constitute a judicial conclusion: individual responsibilities and possible militant affiliations must be determined by investigations.

« The taxpayers of Limoges alone cannot bear the cost of such destruction »

The Prime Minister also makes a major financial and political commitment: the city hall will be rebuilt. « The Limoges city hall will be rebuilt because it is the symbol of a Nation that neither lets itself be defeated nor intimidated, » he states in his letter.

To achieve this, Matignon announces three priorities. The first is to ensure the continuity of municipal public services despite the destruction of the building. The second aims to accelerate the procedures necessary for reconstruction, including considering regulatory or legislative adaptations. The third concerns the mobilization of public funding, in addition to compensations that may be paid by insurance.

« The taxpayers of Limoges alone cannot bear the cost of such destruction, » insists Sébastien Lecornu. The executive thus intends to avoid the community bearing alone the financial consequences of a fire whose exact cost remains to be determined.

The government also announces a rapid presence on site. Marie-Pierre Vedrenne, Minister Delegate in charge of Citizenship, is to represent the executive in Limoges as early as Sunday evening. Sébastien Lecornu himself plans to travel to the city next week, accompanied by several ministers, to meet Guillaume Guérin and organize the first steps of reconstruction.

A response to the mayor’s anger, without directly mentioning his resignation

The Prime Minister promises that a working meeting will set a schedule, a method, and the means to be mobilized, with identified responsibilities and regular monitoring of commitments.

This approach takes place in a climate of strong tension between the mayor of Limoges and national authorities. Deeply affected by the destruction of an emblematic monument of his city, Guillaume Guérin has multiplied particularly severe statements since Saturday evening, denouncing an attack against republican institutions and the inability of security forces to prevent the tragedy.