Pope Leo Undergoes Surgery for Lung Nodule, Vatican Announces Successful Operation

The sovereign pontiff underwent surgery on Tuesday to remove a small lesion found on his lung. The Vatican confirmed that the procedure was carried out without complications.

Pope Leo, 71, was operated on Tuesday at a hospital in Rome to remove a small lung nodule. The Holy See stated that the operation concluded “successfully, on time and as planned,” without providing further details on the pope’s health status the day after the procedure.

The discovery of this lesion was announced by the pope himself on Sunday during the Angelus prayer. In an unusual gesture of transparency for the Vatican institution, he told the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square that doctors had detected a small nodule on his lung during a routine examination, specifying that it was “well defined” and identified at an early stage.

This direct statement by the pontiff about his own health contrasts with the Vatican’s traditional discretion regarding medical matters and reflects a deliberate intention not to allow speculation about the health of the head of the Catholic Church to flourish.