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Emmanuel Macron's resignation was considered before his Sunday night speech

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Emmanuel Macron's resignation was considered before his address on Sunday evening.
Emmanuel Macron's resignation was considered before his address on Sunday evening.

Emmanuel Macron could have triggered an early presidential election. According to information reported by Politico on Monday, October 19, the possibility of the head of state’s resignation was discussed Sunday during consultations prior to his televised address at 8 p.m. A proposal aimed at resolving the political and social crisis shaking France after the violence of October 17. But the President of the Republic did not choose this option and intends to continue his term until 2027.

At the origin of this suggestion is Jean-Baptiste Moreau, former deputy of the presidential majority, consulted Sunday by Emmanuel Macron. According to Le Monde, he proposed to the head of state to resign to trigger an early presidential election, hoping to “break the inertia” of the executive power and disrupt the political dynamics of the National Rally and La France insoumise. The former parliamentarian believes the current crisis deeply weakens power and requires a major political initiative.

Macron refuses to trigger an early presidential election

This proposal was ultimately not retained. Emmanuel Macron chose to maintain the electoral calendar and to address the French people Sunday night to announce a series of security measures and a national consultation. In his speech, he emphasized the need to preserve democratic debate six months before the presidential election, denouncing those who, according to him, would seek to instrumentalize the violence to disrupt the vote. A resignation would have led to the organization of a new presidential election within the deadlines provided by Article 7 of the Constitution.

Jean-Baptiste Moreau remains skeptical about the president’s ability to reverse the situation. According to him, Marine Le Pen currently benefits from favorable political momentum, while Emmanuel Macron still hopes to be able to change the course of events.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

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Sources cited in the article: Le Monde

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