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“I am responsible for everything that happens”: Laurent Nuñez admits loss of control and reveals he offered his resignation to Macron

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"I am responsible for everything that is happening": Laurent Nuñez acknowledges a loss of control and reveals he has submitted his resignation to Macron
"I am responsible for everything that is happening": Laurent Nuñez acknowledges a loss of control and reveals he has submitted his resignation to Macron

Laurent Nuñez acknowledges failures in law enforcement after the October 17 violence. Guest of Benjamin Duhamel on France Inter this Monday, October 19, the Interior Minister took responsibility for the unrest that occurred in several French cities. “I submitted my resignation because I am responsible for everything that happens,” he declared. A resignation ultimately refused by Emmanuel Macron, who wishes to keep his minister in office to ensure continuity of command of the security forces.

The Interior Minister acknowledged a “lack of anticipation” in sizing the police deployment. According to him, about 60,000 police officers and gendarmes were mobilized Saturday across the territory, while participation in the demonstrations proved significantly higher than expected. Laurent Nuñez also admitted a “loss of control” in some major cities, where law enforcement failed to prevent numerous looting and damage.

Macron refuses his resignation and demands new measures

“Given the damage that occurred, it was normal for me to submit my resignation,” explained Laurent Nuñez, citing his background as a senior civil servant and his sense of the general interest. The President of the Republic nevertheless refused his departure, considering it necessary to preserve the chain of command in a particularly tense security context. The Élysée asked the minister to quickly deploy new intervention methods against rioters and to shed full light on the intelligence and anticipation failures.

Laurent Nuñez however refused that the criticisms aimed at his ministry overshadow the responsibilities of the perpetrators of the violence. He denounced the actions of rioters, looters, and far-left militants, while reproaching some left-wing political leaders for not condemning the attacks on law enforcement forces strongly enough. The political affiliations and individual responsibilities of the persons involved will have to be established by investigations.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

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