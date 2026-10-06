“They want to kill police officers”: Ian Boucard questions Laurent Nuñez, who defends the “cassseur-payeur” law

The high school crisis led to a particularly firm exchange during the Questions to the Government session on Tuesday, October 6. Ian Boucard, LR deputy for the Territoire de Belfort, questioned Laurent Nuñez about the violence committed on the sidelines of the movement, notably returning to the assault of a police commander in his constituency. The Minister of the Interior responded by detailing the future « casseur-payeur » system, which aims to more broadly engage the financial responsibility of participants in violent gatherings.

« We are witnessing an unprecedented wave of violence, » Ian Boucard declared from the hemicycle. The Republican Right deputy mentioned the injured police officers, firefighters, and citizens, as well as the damaged school facilities since the beginning of the mobilization. While he acknowledges that « the demands of the high school students must be heard, » he insists that « violence is never legitimate. »

The assault on the Belfort police commander at the heart of the question

Ian Boucard notably revisited the events that occurred on October 2 near the Courbet high school in Belfort. An undercover police commander, head of the departmental territorial intelligence service, had attempted to apprehend a teenager before being chased, thrown to the ground, and struck multiple times, notably on the head. He briefly lost consciousness and had to be hospitalized.

The case, however, has two aspects and has sparked competing versions regarding what preceded the assault. The apprehended teenager claims, through his lawyer, that the police officer tried to drown him in a stream and has announced a complaint for attempted murder. This version is disputed. Two minors aged 15 and 17 were ultimately indicted for aggravated assault concerning the attack on the police officer.

At the Assembly, Ian Boucard stated that « the rioters no longer only seek confrontation » but « want to kill police officers. » He also accused La France insoumise and Jean-Luc Mélenchon of fueling tensions, claims contested by LFI. The deputy then called on the government to toughen sanctions, notably by making the perpetrators or their parents pay for damages and by reinstating mandatory minimum sentences for assaults targeting police officers, firefighters, teachers, or healthcare workers.

Nuñez details the « casseur-payeur » principle

Laurent Nuñez began his response by thanking Ian Boucard for his support of the internal security forces. The minister says he is struck by the accounts of injured police officers and gendarmes he meets, who explain that they act « primarily to protect high school students and teaching staff. »

He then returned to Belfort, contesting the version that the commander tried to drown the teenager. Nuñez reproaches certain parliamentarians for relaying this accusation while the public prosecutor had disputed this presentation of events. The judicial investigation must nevertheless continue to precisely establish each person’s responsibilities throughout the sequence.

Above all, the minister detailed the « casseur-payeur » bill that the government wants to have examined by the Senate as early as October 27. Current law already allows for the civil liability of an author of damage and, in some cases involving a minor, that of their parents. The executive now wants to go further.

The government plans to allow the collective responsibility of persons remaining within a gathering after a warning when damage is committed there to be called into question. According to Nuñez, the civil liability of those involved, and possibly that of their parents, could then be engaged. The minister also mentions the possibility of recovering certain sums from benefits, while maintaining legally exempt portions.