Mineral Water: Is It Really Healthier Than Tap Water?

Natural, sparkling, rich in calcium or low in sodium, mineral water holds an important place in the consumption habits of the French. Found in supermarkets, restaurants, and homes, it benefits from an image of purity and well-being largely maintained by brands. However, not all mineral waters are the same, and their benefits mainly depend on their composition. Unlike tap water, which can come from various sources and undergo treatments to ensure its potability, natural mineral water comes from a protected underground source and must have a characteristic and relatively stable mineral composition. It is bottled at the source and subject to specific regulations. Some waters contain significant amounts of calcium, magnesium, or bicarbonates, while others are very low in minerals. These differences can influence their taste and nutritional value. But contrary to popular belief, a more expensive or more mineralized water is not necessarily better for health. For most healthy adults, the key is to drink enough and choose water suited to their needs.

The minerals present in water can contribute to daily nutritional intake. Waters rich in calcium can notably be an interesting complementary source for people who consume few dairy products or other foods rich in this mineral. Magnesium supports the normal functioning of muscles and the nervous system, while bicarbonates play a role in the body’s acid-base balance. Some mineral waters may also have high concentrations of sodium, an element to monitor for people whom a health professional has advised to limit salt intake. To choose water, it is therefore useful to consult the label rather than rely solely on advertising claims. The composition is generally indicated in milligrams per liter, allowing comparison between brands. Low-mineralized water does not have the same characteristics as water rich in mineral salts, without it being possible to systematically designate one as superior to the other. For infants, certain special precautions apply: when preparing bottles, it is advisable to use water labeled as suitable for infant feeding.

Mineral water, spring water, and tap water: what are the differences?

Spring water differs from natural mineral water in that it does not necessarily have to have a stable mineral composition. However, it also comes from an underground source and must be potable at origin. Tap water, on the other hand, is subject to regular health controls and must meet regulatory quality requirements. In France, regional health agencies monitor its compliance, and analysis results are publicly accessible, municipality by municipality. For consumers, the choice among these three categories mainly depends on taste, composition, price, and the quality of the locally distributed water. When declared potable, tap water generally constitutes a safe and significantly less expensive option. Bottled waters can, however, meet particular needs, especially when a health professional recommends a specific mineral intake.

The consumption of mineral water also raises environmental questions. The production of bottles, their transport, and the management of plastic waste involve resource consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Recyclable bottles are not necessarily recycled, and their production still has an environmental impact. Tap water generally helps reduce these constraints, especially when consumed in a reusable bottle or carafe. The question of sanitary quality remains essential, both for bottled waters and those distributed by the public network. For people suffering from certain kidney or cardiovascular diseases or requiring a particular diet, the mineral composition should be examined with a health professional. For other consumers, no rule requires drinking exclusively mineral water. The best choice depends above all on the quality of the available water, individual preferences, and personal needs. Behind the promises of purity and well-being from brands, one reality remains: it is not the prestigious origin or the price of a bottle that guarantees its benefits, but its sanitary quality and its suitability to the needs of the person consuming it.