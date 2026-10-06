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High School Crisis: After QAG Clashes, Laurent Nuñez Expected Wednesday Before the Law Commission

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High school crisis: after the clashes during the QAG protests, Laurent Nuñez is expected to appear before the Law Commission on Wednesday
High school crisis: after the clashes during the QAG protests, Laurent Nuñez is expected to appear before the Law Commission on Wednesday

After a particularly tense Questions to the Government session this Tuesday, the parliamentary battle over maintaining order will continue on Wednesday. Laurent Nuñez is scheduled to be heard at 3 p.m. by the National Assembly’s Law Commission to respond to deputies about the management of the high school protests.

The Interior Minister himself had stated he was ready to “be accountable for how [il] maintains public order.” The hearing will give parliamentarians more time than the QAG to revisit the various incidents that marked the mobilization.

Doctrine of maintaining order, weapons, and investigations

Deputies are expected to question Laurent Nuñez notably about the instructions given to security forces, the weapons used during certain operations, and the procedures initiated after several contested interventions.

The serious injury of a 15-year-old high school student in Lens should also be addressed. An IGPN investigation is still ongoing to determine the precise circumstances of the explosion that tore off his hand. Other cases, notably in Metz, Perpignan, or Saint-Ouen-l’Aumône, have also fueled demands for explanations.

LFI has simultaneously announced its intention to create a parliamentary inquiry commission dedicated to what it calls “police, administrative, and criminal violence.”

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

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