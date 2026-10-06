Alexandre Benalla is urging Laurent Nuñez to resign, accusing the Interior Minister of losing control in the face of the student protests and police violence. His demand, influenced by his own past involvement in the 2018 violence, underscores the urgent need for discussions on policing practices and the injuries inflicted on young people.

Alexandre Benalla has now entered the fray in the controversy surrounding the handling of the high school student protests. The former presidential aide is demanding the "immediate" resignation of Laurent Nuñez , whom he accuses of having "completely lost control" of the situation. This intervention is particularly noteworthy given the background of Emmanuel Macron 's former head of security and the May 1st, 2018 incident that became synonymous with him.

“ Laurent Nuñez has completely lost control… He should resign immediately and call for absolute restraint!” wrote Alexandre Benalla. He added: “You don’t behave like that with children and teenagers! It’s madness!” The former Elysée Palace staffer accompanied his message with a list of injuries suffered by young people since the start of the protests, and specifically referred to the 15-year-old high school student who lost a hand in Lens.

A statement that was bound to attract attention coming from Alexandre Benalla

This stance is all the more unusual given that Alexandre Benalla remains associated in the public mind with the issue of law enforcement. A former presidential aide, he was filmed on May 1, 2018, using violence against demonstrators while participating as an observer in a police operation. The affair triggered a major political crisis and led to a Senate inquiry.

Seeing him today demand "absolute restraint" from law enforcement and the resignation of the Interior Minister gives his intervention a particular resonance. Moreover, Benalla is not simply asking Laurent Nuñez for explanations: he believes that the handling of the crisis justifies his immediate departure from the government.

This incident comes as maintaining order around high schools has become one of the main political issues of the week. The serious injury sustained in Lens has led several left-wing leaders to demand explanations from the minister and a review of police doctrine. An investigation by the IGPN (General Inspectorate of the National Police) is underway: the precise circumstances in which the grenade exploded and injured the teenager have therefore not yet been established.