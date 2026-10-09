The municipality of Malakoff, in Hauts-de-Seine, is entering a new showdown with the State over menstrual leave. Despite an administrative court decision issued on June 25, the town hall refuses to repeal the policy established in July 2024 for its female employees. During the municipal council meeting on October 7, it maintained its position, while the prefecture intends to continue the battle before the administrative courts.

The policy allows the concerned municipal female employees to benefit from specific absences in cases of painful periods or disabling menstrual disorders. According to the information provided, about twenty female employees benefit from it out of a workforce of approximately 500. The measure was presented by the municipality as progress in occupational health and professional equality.

A legal showdown with the prefecture

Since December 2025, the Hauts-de-Seine prefecture has contested the legality of this policy, considering that local authorities cannot freely create new categories of special leave authorizations outside the framework set by national texts. The administrative court issued an unfavorable decision against the municipality on June 25, 2026, without the latter agreeing to reverse its policy.

During the municipal council meeting on October 7, the municipality confirmed its intention to maintain menstrual leave. This decision extends a confrontation between the political will of a local authority to offer new rights to its female employees and the legal limits imposed on local public employers.

The case must now continue before the administrative court of appeal. At this stage, the dispute is therefore not definitively closed. The Malakoff case could also fuel the national debate on the regulation of menstrual leave in the public service, as several local authorities have already experimented with comparable policies.