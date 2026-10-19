“How Dare You Still Open Your Mouth?”: Heated Clash Between Isabelle Saporta and Prisca Thévenot on LCI

The tone sharply escalated between Isabelle Saporta and Prisca Thévenot on Éric Brunet’s set on LCI. While the two participants debated the social crisis, the violence of October 17, and Emmanuel Macron’s record, the journalist and editor violently attacked the former minister, accusing her of belonging to a majority that has brought France “to its knees.” Amid interruptions, personal attacks, and refusal to listen to each other, the exchange quickly turned into a confrontation.

Partner of Yannick Jadot, a figure of the Ecologists and supporter of Raphaël Glucksmann for the 2027 presidential election, Isabelle Saporta did not hold back against Prisca Thévenot. “You are part of the same murky wave in which we are and that has brought the country to its knees for ten years,” she told her, reproaching Macron’s camp for continuing to lecture despite its record. The journalist then hardened her tone: “But how do you still dare to open your mouth? I don’t even understand. I would cover myself in ashes I would be so ashamed on behalf of Macron’s camp.”

Prisca Thévenot replies: “Get involved and come make proposals”

Faced with these attacks, Prisca Thévenot tried to defend the actions of Emmanuel Macron’s successive governments. The former government spokesperson notably recalled the economic measures implemented during previous crises, including the “whatever it takes” approach, before reproaching Isabelle Saporta for criticizing political leaders without having to take responsibility for their decisions.

“It’s too easy to sit in a chair and comment all day long. Take your risk and come get involved,” she responded. A remark immediately contested by Isabelle Saporta, who claimed to be engaged herself.

The disagreement then focused on the management of the high school student mobilization and the violence that occurred during the demonstrations. Prisca Thévenot defended the need to distinguish students’ demands from the acts committed by rioters. She also stated that she had presented several concrete proposals, notably to strengthen police resources and the protection of public buildings.

Isabelle Saporta rejected these arguments, accusing her interlocutor of repeating ineffective responses. “This student movement has been going on for weeks. People are waiting for answers. But you have none,” she said, estimating that Macron’s supporters refuse to acknowledge their failures.

“I’m not interested”: Saporta ultimately refuses to listen to Thévenot

The confrontation took an even tenser turn when Prisca Thévenot reproached Isabelle Saporta for not listening to her answers. While the former minister tried to continue her argument, the journalist ostentatiously showed her disinterest, phone in hand.

“You’re not listening to me while I’m talking and answering you,” protested Prisca Thévenot. Isabelle Saporta’s reply was particularly harsh: “Since you’ve told the same things that make no sense fifteen times, I’m not interested. But go ahead, Eric and Paul Melun are probably interested.”

Host Éric Brunet tried to regain control of the debate, while Prisca Thévenot continued to denounce her interlocutor’s attitude. Beyond political disagreements on Emmanuel Macron’s record, the exchange was marked by personal attacks and repeated interruptions.