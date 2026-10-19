The anger of restaurateurs is taking a particularly worrying turn after the violence caused by rioters who struck several French cities on Saturday, October 17. Franck Chaumès, the new president of the Union of Trades and Industries of Hospitality, revealed that several professionals had announced their intention to take up arms and form militias in front of their establishments to prevent further looting. An alarming prospect, as the destruction has affected many shops, cafes, and restaurants.

Invited on LCI, the union leader reported that some of his colleagues had told him that they « are going to arm themselves » and « will set up militias » in front of their establishments. These statements reflect the exasperation of professionals who feel they can no longer rely on sufficient protection for their businesses.

« We will take baseball bats, weapons »: anger explodes

Franck Chaumès explained that he had received dozens of calls from restaurateurs since the violence on Saturday night. Some told him they were considering arming themselves with baseball bats or weapons to protect their establishments during future demonstrations.

The president of UMIH, elected on October 13 to succeed chef Thierry Marx, describes a profession deeply shocked by the destruction. For some operators, several decades of work have been reduced to nothing in a few hours, with devastated premises, destroyed equipment, and considerable operating losses.

The anger is all the stronger because restaurateurs consider themselves completely unrelated to the demands made by the protesters. Franck Chaumès notably denounced the gratuitous destruction committed in restaurants where the rioters were not even trying to steal goods.

Sacked restaurants, threatened hotels: a catastrophic toll

The violence on Saturday, October 17, struck many French cities. In Paris, restaurants were vandalized and looted, notably in the areas of Gare de l’Est and Boulevard Beaumarchais. Windows were broken, terraces destroyed, and several establishments had to interrupt their activity.

In Lyon, Marseille, Lille, and Limoges, the damage also affected public buildings and shops. The scale of destruction was particularly spectacular in Limoges, where the city hall was ravaged by a fire. Other establishments experienced reservation cancellations or forced closures due to the clashes.

For hospitality professionals, the consequences go beyond material damage. Closures lead to immediate revenue losses, while rents, salaries, and other expenses continue to weigh on businesses.

UMIH demands an immediate response from the State

In a statement published on Sunday, October 18, Franck Chaumès condemned the attacks against establishments in his sector: « Our establishments are not outlets for venting. Our professionals cannot be, demonstration after demonstration, the ones who pay the price for the violence. »

The professional organization demands urgent measures to protect hotels, cafes, and restaurants, as well as an acceleration of compensation. It asks affected businesses to contact their departmental representatives to record damages, operating losses, and forced closures.

The Grouping of Hotels and Restaurants of France (GHR) also calls for support measures. Its president, Catherine Quérard, notably emphasized the need to assist operators unable to reopen quickly and to preserve threatened jobs.

Private militias: what the law really allows

The statements reported by Franck Chaumès also raise a legal question. In France, private protection of a business is allowed within a regulated framework, notably through the use of professional security agents. However, the formation of armed groups intended to maintain order themselves may constitute an offense.

Article L212-1 of the Internal Security Code notably provides for the dissolution of organizations presenting, by their military form and organization, the character of combat groups or private militias. As for self-defense, it requires a necessary, immediate, and proportionate response to an aggression. The protection of material goods does not permit the intentional commission of homicide.

The announcements reported by the president of UMIH therefore do not constitute authorization to form armed groups. They nevertheless show how far some restaurateurs now consider going to avoid suffering new destruction.

On Sunday evening, Emmanuel Macron promised that the rioters would have to pay for the damages. For their part, professionals demand immediate guarantees on their security and compensation, while some now openly talk about arming themselves to defend their establishments.