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Budget 2027: The Battle of Amendments Begins Today at the Assembly

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2027 Budget: The battle over amendments begins today in the National Assembly
2027 Budget: The battle over amendments begins today in the National Assembly

The 2027 budget enters its true parliamentary phase this Wednesday, October 7. After several days of political confrontations around the draft presented by Sébastien Lecornu, the deputies of the finance committee begin examining the bill. Taxation of savings, life insurance, businesses, and new taxes: the battle of amendments opens.

This stage marks an important change. Until now, the debate mainly focused on the measures proposed by the government and the counter-proposals from the opposition. From now on, each group will try to concretely modify the text before it reaches the plenary session.

Life insurance and taxation already in the crosshairs

Several amendments notably concern the taxation of savings and life insurance. Other fiscal proposals are expected to emerge during the work. However, their submission or even their adoption in committee does not mean they will come into effect: they must pass through the various stages of the parliamentary procedure.

The debate also takes place the day after the presentation of the National Rally’s counter-budget. Marine Le Pen, Jordan Bardella, and Jean-Philippe Tanguy claim a trajectory representing €140 billion net savings over five years. This amount corresponds to the RN’s calculation and does not constitute an independent estimate.

The parliamentary battle will mainly measure Sébastien Lecornu’s possibilities for compromise. The Socialist Party demands a substantial modification of the project, the RN maintains the threat of a censure motion, and the Ecologists have already expressed their opposition to the initial draft. The fate of the budget will now be decided amendment by amendment.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

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