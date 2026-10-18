In a small village in the Fiji Islands, in the heart of the Pacific Ocean, a local initiative demonstrates that it is possible to restore threatened marine ecosystems. In Naidiri, near the town of Nadi, residents have been working since 2009 to protect their fishing areas and replant thousands of corals to encourage the return of biodiversity. Seventeen years later, the results are particularly encouraging: fish are more numerous, some species that had disappeared are reappearing, and sharks have even been observed in areas where they had not been seen for several decades. This success is the result of collective work led by the village’s 147 inhabitants, especially the younger generations, mobilized to preserve the natural resources on which part of their food supply depends. The experience now attracts the attention of scientists, environmental organizations, and foreign visitors interested in this restoration method based on the direct participation of local communities. At a time when global warming is weakening coral reefs worldwide, Naidiri offers a concrete example of mobilization to protect marine environments.

The story begins in 2009, when Manoa Duwai, a village resident, notices a worrying decline in fishery resources. The fish caught are becoming smaller and the catches are no longer sufficient to sustainably meet the community’s needs. Faced with this situation, he proposes to the village elders to temporarily close part of the fishing areas to allow marine life to recover. The first protected zone then measured only 30 meters by 40, a modest area that quickly began to produce results. Fish found refuge there, grew, and eventually recolonized the neighboring waters. Encouraged by this development, the residents gradually expanded the reserve, which today measures 280 meters by 240. A second zone, of comparable size and nicknamed “the fridge,” was also established to allow fish populations to renew before a possible reopening to fishing. This system is based on a simple rule: protect certain parts of the reef to sustainably improve the availability of marine resources. Over the years, the approach has been accompanied by a significant coral and mangrove restoration program, essential for the reproduction of many species.

Thousands of corals replanted and disappeared species reappearing

The mobilization of young residents is one of the main drivers of this transformation. In 2011, a group was specially created to manage the marine reserve and participate in restoration operations. Among its leaders today is Joseva Kunagado, 21, who grew up with this project. The first operations were carried out with rudimentary means: the youth transported coral fragments using cut barrels and ropes before installing them in degraded reef areas. Their work gradually became more professional, and the results are now measurable. For the year 2023 alone, residents claim to have restored 18,000 corals and planted 10,000 mangroves. These trees play an essential role in protecting coastlines against erosion and serve as breeding grounds for many marine species. In the protected waters, corals have developed, encouraging the return of fish and various invertebrates. Sharks, absent for decades according to villagers, have also been observed again. Interviewed by AFP, Joseva Kunagado expresses his satisfaction with the progress made: “We are proud of this work,” he explains, noting that the village now welcomes tourists, researchers, and students who come to discover this ecological restoration experience.

But this success still faces a major threat: rising ocean temperatures. Earlier in 2026, an especially intense marine heatwave struck the reefs of Naidiri. According to Manoa Duwai, the water temperature locally reached 38 to 39 degrees, causing widespread bleaching of the replanted corals. This phenomenon occurs when corals, subjected to significant thermal stress, expel the microalgae with which they live in symbiosis, thus losing their color and an essential energy source. Prolonged exposure can lead to their death. In Naidiri, residents estimate that about 20% of the corals survived this extreme episode. These specimens, nicknamed “super corals” because of their apparent heat resistance, now attract researchers’ interest. Villagers have undertaken to transplant some of these corals to deeper, cooler waters, notably in the Suva region, to promote their preservation. Their ability to sustainably resist warming remains to be scientifically studied. The Naidiri experience thus reminds us that local restoration can improve reef conditions and encourage fish return, but alone it is not enough to protect them from global climate change. For this Fijian village, the efforts made over seventeen years have nevertheless transformed an impoverished fishing area into a marine space that has come back to life, whose protection is now a collective responsibility.