Sick leave: government aims to reduce protection for short absences to save one billion euros

The government is preparing a sensitive reform of sick leave compensation. Guest on TF1’s morning show this Thursday, October 15, Jean-Pierre Farandou, Minister of Labor and Solidarity, confirmed his intention to review the current system by prioritizing better protection for employees with long-term illnesses, even if it means reducing that granted for short-term absences. Stated objective: to save one billion euros on a scheme whose cost now reaches 17.9 billion euros per year.

The minister believes that the French sick leave compensation system must be profoundly reorganized. Faced with rising expenses, the executive wishes to further distinguish short absences of a few days from medical situations requiring prolonged work interruption. Jean-Pierre Farandou thus advocates a new distribution of social protection, with enhanced coverage for employees facing long illnesses and potentially reduced protection for short-term absences.

Compensation, waiting days: several options still open

This direction could have significant consequences for employees. Today, sick leaves are compensated according to rules that vary notably depending on their duration, professional status, and any complementary schemes provided by employers or collective agreements. A change in these rules could therefore affect the income of people forced to stop temporarily for medical reasons.

However, the government has not yet specified the mechanisms it wishes to adopt. Changes to waiting days, evolution of daily allowance levels, or a shift in financing distribution between Social Security and employers are among the issues that could be discussed. None of these options, however, constitutes a definitively decided measure at this stage.

Jean-Pierre Farandou also justifies this reflection by the desire to combat abuse. The minister considers that the system must better control certain situations while ensuring appropriate support for employees genuinely facing long-term health problems. The challenge will be to distinguish potential fraudulent behaviors from medically justified short absences, which notably concern infections, accidents, or acute episodes requiring rest.

The government has asked social partners to work on this reform and set a deadline of December 19 to try to reach an agreement. Trade unions and employer organizations will notably have to discuss the financial and social consequences of the different options.