For Sephora, the agreement offers a way to expand its presence by relying on an already established commercial network. Marks & Spencer welcomes nearly 30 million customers per year and has national coverage. Spaces within its stores would allow the beauty brand to reach additional customers while limiting the investments needed to create independent points of sale.

Marks & Spencer wants to strengthen its beauty business

The British retailer is seeking, for its part, to develop its position in beauty. Its market share is estimated at around 1.3%, in a sector valued at £5.2 billion. Sephora’s arrival should enrich its offer with exclusive and emerging brands, while bringing the expertise of a specialist. The partnership could also attract younger consumers and create new reasons to visit its stores.

The operation thus combines M&S’s distribution capacity with Sephora’s offer and reputation. Its reach will however depend on the pace of openings, the choice of stores, and customer reception. The goal of 100 locations represents a gradual ramp-up: the planned launch in spring 2027 will be the first step of a rollout announced over two years.