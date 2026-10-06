Schneider Electric invests over 20 billion euros in PTC, its largest acquisition

Schneider Electric is scaling up in industrial software. The French group announced on October 5 an agreement to acquire the American company PTC, in the largest operation in its history. The all-cash offer reaches $205 per share and values the company’s equity at $22.6 billion, approximately 20.1 billion euros. Including its debt, the enterprise value amounts to 21.1 billion euros. Completion is expected in the third quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and PTC shareholders’ approval.

Based in Boston, PTC develops design, engineering, and product lifecycle management software. Its tools are intended to complement Schneider’s activities by further linking design data to information from equipment operation. The merger extends a strategy already engaged with Aveva: offering industrial clients digital solutions covering multiple stages, from product development to operation and maintenance. Artificial intelligence is one of the uses the group intends to develop from this data.

An industrial ambition met with caution on the stock market

The announcement triggered a mixed reaction in the markets. Schneider Electric’s share fell about 10% in Paris on Monday, while PTC’s shares rose sharply on Wall Street. The offer includes a 42.3% premium over the American software maker’s last closing price. For investors in the French group, the amount committed and the ability to realize the benefits of the merger are points of vigilance. The industrial relevance of the operation must therefore translate into sufficiently solid results to justify its cost.

Schneider notably expects 250 million euros in annual cost synergies starting from the third year. These gains remain objectives, whose realization will depend on the integration of teams and offerings. The acquisition thus represents a bet on the convergence between physical equipment, software, and artificial intelligence. For the group, the challenge will be to transform an expanded portfolio into services effectively adopted by its clients, while controlling the financial effort associated with this record acquisition.