Florence, Puglia, Oslo: Transavia expands its horizons for summer 2027

Transavia France announces the addition of new international routes for summer 2027, connecting Florence, Bari, Tirana, and Oslo from Paris, Marseille, and Nantes. These new routes are part of a strategy to diversify the airline's offerings, focusing on Mediterranean and Nordic destinations while facilitating travel from regional airports.

Transavia France is expanding its summer schedule with new international routes. Travelers will be able to fly from Paris -Orly to Florence, while Marseille will benefit from services to Bari in Puglia and Tirana in Albania . Nantes will also be connected to Oslo . These new routes strengthen an offering that combines Mediterranean destinations and city breaks, with a significant focus on departures from regional airports.

Florence is one of the most exciting new destinations for Parisian travelers. The airline is currently offering one-way tickets to the Tuscan capital starting at €99. From Marseille , fares start at €72 for Bari and €33 for Tirana. The Nantes -Oslo route is available from €57. These prices correspond to the Basic fare, subject to availability, and exclude baggage fees and additional services. They therefore do not necessarily represent the total cost of the trip.

Regional airports at the heart of development

This expansion illustrates Air France -KLM 's low-cost subsidiary's desire to diversify its network beyond Paris-Orly. From Marseille, Bari offers direct access to Puglia, while Tirana broadens travel options in the Balkans. In Nantes, Oslo adds a Nordic destination to a range largely focused on sun holidays. For passengers, these connections can simplify travel arrangements by eliminating the need for a layover or transfer to another airport.

Transavia had already opened initial bookings for summer 2027, covering departures between April and June to around one hundred destinations. The airline is thus aiming to attract travelers who plan their Easter holidays and May bank holidays early. When comparing the new routes, available dates, schedules, and price with desired options will be just as important as the starting fare. The expanded network offers more choice, but the appeal of each route will depend on the proposed schedule and the final budget for the trip.