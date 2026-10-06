Gambling: French Play More, Market Exceeds 14 Billion Euros

Gambling continues to gain ground in France. According to a report from the French Observatory of Drugs and Addictive Behaviors published on Tuesday, October 6, 4.2 million people placed bets on online games in 2025, an increase of 7.6% compared to 2024. Sports betting and poker attract more participants: their numbers increased by 8.6% and 15.1% respectively. The average annual expenditure, calculated across the entire adult population, reaches 259 euros, compared to 253 euros the previous year.

All activities combined, the gross gaming revenue amounts to 14.1 billion euros, up 3%. This indicator corresponds to the difference between bets placed and winnings paid out to players, not the total amount wagered. It therefore measures the net spending of participants. The market growth is accompanied by an expansion of the online gaming audience, while sports betting holds a central place in this dynamic.

Digital advances at the expense of retail outlets

However, this growth masks contrasting developments depending on distribution channels. At retail outlets, horse race betting activity declines by 2.8% and sports betting by 9.7%. The OFDT attributes these decreases to the increasing migration of practices to digital platforms. The decline in gross revenue from gaming clubs follows a different logic: these establishments were closed in January and February 2025 due to the lack of a legal basis allowing their operation. Their annual result must therefore be interpreted taking this interruption into account.

The report also notes an increase in registrations in the voluntary self-exclusion file. This measure concerns 122 adults per 100,000 adult inhabitants, with significant territorial disparities: the proportion ranges from 41 in Loir-et-Cher to 350 in Alpes-Maritimes. These differences alone do not allow for comparison of the frequency of problematic practices between departments. Nevertheless, they remind us that the economic expansion of the sector is accompanied by increased use of a system intended for people wishing to protect themselves from gambling.