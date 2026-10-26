Anthropic Launches Potentially Historic IPO

The American artificial intelligence giant Anthropic officially launched a new phase of its initial public offering on Monday, October 26, 2026. The company behind the Claude assistant has made public its registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the American financial regulator. The operation could become one of the largest in the history of financial markets, with a fundraising potentially reaching 100 billion dollars, according to information reported by Reuters. This prospect reflects the growing importance of artificial intelligence in investors’ strategies but also raises questions about the sector’s profitability and valuations.

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI collaborators, including Dario and Daniela Amodei, Anthropic quickly established itself among the leading global players in generative artificial intelligence. Its assistant Claude, used by both individuals and businesses, directly competes with ChatGPT and solutions developed by Google. With this IPO, the company intends to secure additional financial resources to continue developing its models and to finance particularly costly IT infrastructures. Anthropic plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol “ANT.” Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are among the main banks handling the operation. However, the final amount of shares offered and their price have not yet been set. According to Reuters, some investors now consider a valuation close to 1.5 trillion dollars, compared to about 2 trillion previously mentioned. These estimates remain provisional and will depend notably on market conditions and institutional investor interest.

Spectacular growth, but considerable losses

The file published by Anthropic reveals the scale of its commercial development, but also the financial difficulties accompanying this expansion. In the first half of 2026, the company recorded approximately 16.3 billion dollars in revenue. Over the same period, its net loss reached 80.7 billion dollars, compared to 13 billion a year earlier. This deterioration is partly explained by accounting adjustments related to the valuation of convertible bonds into shares and should therefore not be fully equated with operational expenses. Nevertheless, the business growth remains impressive: in the quarter ended in June, revenue increased by 1,368% year-on-year. This growth is accompanied by massive investments in data centers, computing capacity, and components necessary for training artificial intelligence models. Anthropic must thus convince the markets that the expansion of its revenues will ultimately support these expenses and build a sustainable business model.

Anthropic’s potential arrival on Wall Street also constitutes a strategic event for the entire technology industry. A successful IPO would offer investors a new indicator of the value assigned to companies specializing in artificial intelligence models, while several groups in the sector face growing questions about their financing needs. The operation takes place in a context of stock market volatility and increased caution regarding expenditures on digital infrastructures. It could also precede OpenAI’s IPO, another major player in this technological competition. For Anthropic, the challenge goes beyond mere capital raising: it is about demonstrating that a company whose activity mainly relies on developing artificial intelligence models can sustainably convince financial markets. The exact date of the first listing has not yet been officially confirmed, although a Nasdaq debut in November is envisaged. The final amount of the operation will determine whether Anthropic indeed manages to set a new historic record.