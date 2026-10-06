Loana's death: alcohol, drugs, a toxic dose of sedatives… the causes of her death finally revealed

Loana, found dead on March 25, 2026, died from multiple causes. Forensic analysis revealed a combination of factors: chronic alcohol and drug use, a toxic concentration of sedatives, and metabolic failure in an already weakened body. The involvement of a third party has been definitively ruled out.

More than six months after Loana's death, the causes of her passing are now known. Found lifeless on March 25, 2026, in her Nice apartment at the age of 48, the former Loft Story winner died from a combination of factors. The forensic report concludes that it was a "multifactorial death ," combining chronic substance abuse, including alcohol and narcotics , an acute toxic concentration of sedative medications , and a medical metabolic failure , all within a pre-existing state of health described as very precarious.

These findings help explain why the autopsy performed a few days after her death did not immediately establish the cause of death. As we explained in our article on the initial results of Loana's autopsy , the forensic pathologists had ruled out foul play but were awaiting toxicological and anatomopathological analyses to determine what had actually caused her death.

A "multifactorial death", according to forensic medicine

The public prosecutor of Nice , Damien Martinelli, has released the conclusions of the forensic medical report compiled after all the examinations. This report concludes that the death was "multifactorial, involving chronic substance abuse (alcohol, narcotics), an acute toxic concentration of sedative medications, and metabolic failure on top of a pre-existing very precarious condition . "

Loana's death is therefore not attributed to a single cause. Several factors were considered simultaneously: her chronic consumption of alcohol and narcotics, the presence at a toxic level of medications with a sedative effect, and metabolic failure, all on an already weakened organism.

The fall was not the accepted cause of his death.

This conclusion also answers one of the main questions that arose after the body was discovered. In the hours following her death, the possibility of an accidental fall backwards had been considered due to the injuries observed on Loana.

The autopsy did indeed reveal a superficial wound on the scalp, as well as small bruises on the back, lower back, and buttocks. These injuries were consistent with a fall. However, the forensic pathologists found no fractures, no signs of strangulation, no marks of restraint, and no evidence to suggest that he had been subjected to a violent blow.

The fall was indeed considered as a possible explanation for the injuries observed, but it was not determined to be the cause of death. Further analyses revealed the various toxic and medical factors that contributed to the death.

An acute toxic concentration of sedative drugs

The presence of medication in the apartment was reported as soon as the body was discovered. At that time, it was impossible to determine whether it had played a role in Loana's death. Toxicological analyses were specifically intended to answer that question.

They have now established an "acute toxic concentration of sedative medications ." This wording means that the medications in question were present in the body at a concentration considered toxic. However, the published findings do not allow for confirmation that a deliberate overdose caused the death, nor do they allow for deduction of the exact circumstances of the ingestion. It is therefore essential to distinguish the toxicological findings from any interpretation of Loana's intentions.

Alcohol and narcotics were also mentioned.

The forensic report also mentions a "history of chronic substance abuse ," explicitly citing alcohol and narcotics. These factors are part of a larger context and are not presented in isolation as the cause of death.

Loana had publicly spoken on numerous occasions about the difficulties she faced in her life after the immense success of Loft Story . In a previous interview, she also shared some particularly dark details about her past. She notably discussed Marilyn Monroe, her suicide attempts, and her own premature death in this interview with Entrevue magazine.

A metabolic failure in a very weakened organism

The third factor considered was a medical metabolic failure . It was mentioned by the forensic doctors in the context of a "very precarious prior condition ," which indicates that Loana's general condition also constituted an element in the mechanism that led to her death.

This conclusion explains the term "multifactorial" used in the summary. Forensic medicine does not identify the fall, medications, alcohol, or narcotics as a single, independent cause. Rather, it considers the combination of acute drug toxicity, chronic substance use, and metabolic dysfunction in an already severely weakened organism.

Third-party intervention definitively ruled out

Another point has now been established. The autopsy, conducted at the end of March, ruled out the involvement of another person in the death. The examination of the body revealed no signs to support the hypothesis of fatal violence.

This conclusion put an end to the speculation that arose immediately after the body was discovered. The investigation then focused on the medical and toxicological causes, the results of which now explain the death.

Loana was 48 years old

Loana Petrucciani was found dead at her home in Nice on March 25th. Her death had occurred several days prior. Her small dog, Titi, was also found dead in the apartment. The former reality TV contestant's death sparked widespread grief, nearly 25 years after the launch of Loft Story on April 26, 2001.

Winner of the first season with Christophe Mercy , Loana had become, at 23, one of the most famous figures in France . Her trajectory after Loft Story , between meteoric fame and profound personal difficulties, was retraced in our profile dedicated to the destiny of the first major French reality TV star.

More than six months after her disappearance, the uncertainty about the causes of her death has therefore been lifted: Loana died from several combined factors, with an acute toxic concentration of sedative drugs, chronic consumption of alcohol and narcotics and metabolic failure on an already very precarious state of health.