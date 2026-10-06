At 91 years old, Nadine Trintignant still carries the pain of her daughter Marie’s death, killed in 2003 by Bertrand Cantat. Invited this Tuesday on RTL, in Face à Fogiel, the director gave a moving testimony about their relationship, the memories she holds, and this absence that has accompanied her for 23 years. On the occasion of the publication of her book Ceux qui nous manquent, she also spoke about the death of her first daughter, Pauline, who died at only 9 months old. Two tragedies that deeply marked her life.

« I lost my light with Marie »

Facing Marc-Olivier Fogiel, Nadine Trintignant spoke with immense tenderness about her bond with Marie. The director recounted the happy moments shared with her daughter, their shared humor, and the closeness that today makes her absence so painful: « It’s true that I lost my light with Marie. We looked a lot alike, we laughed a lot because we were both immoral. And that made us laugh, we told each other things that made us laugh. We were very close with Marie, very close. »

Nadine Trintignant also wanted to emphasize how much her daughter was loved by those around her. « Marie was truly loved like the angel she was », she declared. In her new book, she addresses her with a love letter and expresses her guilt for not having been able to protect her from Bertrand Cantat.

Marie Trintignant, killed by Bertrand Cantat in 2003

On August 1, 2003, Marie Trintignant died at 41 from injuries inflicted by her partner, Bertrand Cantat, in a hotel room in Vilnius, Lithuania. The actress was there for the filming of the TV movie Colette, a free woman, directed by her mother. Hospitalized in critical condition after the blows, she was repatriated to France, where she died a few days later.

The singer of Noir Désir was sentenced in 2004 to 8 years in prison by the Lithuanian justice system. Transferred to France, he benefited from conditional release in October 2007 after serving about 4 years in detention. The case, which deeply shocked public opinion, resurfaced with the release on Netflix of the documentary From Rockstar to Killer: The Cantat Case, dedicated to the circumstances of Marie Trintignant’s death and the media treatment of domestic violence.

Nadine Trintignant has never hidden her anger towards Bertrand Cantat. She has regularly denounced his return to the stage and regretted the length of his incarceration. Even today, the director feels a deep guilt for not having been able to save her daughter from this relationship.

« Thanks to Marie, maybe some women will live »

More than 23 years after her daughter’s death, Nadine Trintignant notes that society’s view on domestic violence has evolved. She hopes that the tragedy experienced by Marie has contributed to greater awareness and will help prevent other femicides: « I tell myself, it’s horrible what happened, but thanks to Marie, maybe some women will live. That’s huge. »

At the time of the murder, the expression « crime of passion » was still frequently used to describe deadly violence within couples. Marie Trintignant’s death helped evolve the public debate. Singer Lio notably denounced for years the way the actress was treated after her death, reproaching some for minimizing Bertrand Cantat’s responsibility.

The documentary From Rockstar to Killer: The Cantat Case, released on Netflix in March 2025, also revived discussions around this case. It retraces the circumstances of the murder, reactions from the singer’s circle, and how domestic violence was presented in the media at the time.

Before Marie, Nadine Trintignant had already lost her daughter Pauline, aged 9 months

The 2003 tragedy was unfortunately not the first experienced by Nadine Trintignant. In 1969, the director had already lost Pauline, her daughter born from her union with Jean-Louis Trintignant. The baby died at only 9 months, leaving her parents confronted with immense pain.

Asked about the possibility of overcoming such trials, Nadine Trintignant rejected the very idea of mourning. « You never get over it », she confided, before adding: « I will never mourn any of the people in the book. I love them forever. »

She also spoke emotionally about her little Pauline: « Pauline was a wonderful baby. She was a gift. Children are gifts. » At 91, the filmmaker continues to speak of her two daughters with the same affection, despite the decades passed.

Another case linked to Bertrand Cantat continues to make headlines

Nadine Trintignant’s testimony comes as Bertrand Cantat’s name remains associated with another judicial case, that of the death of his former wife, Krisztina Rády, found hanged at her home in January 2010.

French justice reopened an investigation into the circumstances of Krisztina Rády’s death, after several previous procedures were closed without further action. The investigations notably focus on possible domestic violence that may have contributed to her suicide. Bertrand Cantat has not been subject to any conviction in this case.

The case saw a new development in November 2025 with the death of François Saubadu, Krisztina Rády’s last partner. This 59-year-old man, who had testified in the Netflix documentary, was found dead at his home in Mérignac. Initial findings led investigators to suspect suicide.

The singer of Shaka Ponk, Frah, also publicly expressed regrets regarding the support given to Bertrand Cantat during his return to the stage. In July 2026, he admitted having made a mistake collaborating with the former Noir Désir leader, considering that his band had insufficiently taken into account the memory of Marie Trintignant and violence against women.

« I will never mourn »: a book to revive the memory of the departed

In Ceux qui nous manquent, published by Albin Michel, Nadine Trintignant gathers memories of the people who have crossed her life. She talks about her daughters Marie and Pauline, but also Jean-Louis Trintignant, who died in 2022, and director Alain Corneau, her second husband, who passed away in 2010. She also reflects on her encounters with several personalities from cinema and literature.

Despite the hardships recounted, Nadine Trintignant wanted to write a work not solely devoted to suffering. She prefers to recall happy moments, conversations, bursts of laughter, and memories shared with those she loved: « The people we miss, who have left, we must remember them with gentleness, with a smile. We must try not to break down. »

The director explained that strangers still regularly approach her on the street to talk about Marie. These people generally mention the tragic circumstances of her disappearance. Nadine Trintignant now wishes to recall the living, joyful, and loved woman her daughter was.

« I will never mourn all the people in my book, I love them forever », she summarized on RTL. At 91, after losing two children and the men who shared her life, Nadine Trintignant continues to keep their memory alive through her films, writings, and memories.