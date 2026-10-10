French cycling has a new phenomenon. At just 20 years and 16 days old, Paul Seixas won the Tour of Lombardy this Saturday, October 10, 2026, one of the five most prestigious races on the global calendar. The French rider from the Decathlon CMA CGM team dominated the competition by winning solo on the streets of Como, following a decisive attack 18 kilometers from the finish. He becomes the youngest winner in the history of this classic race created in 1905, breaking a 121-year-old record.

The young Lyon native covered the 239 kilometers from Bergamo to Como in 5 hours, 49 minutes, and 28 seconds. Spaniard Enric Mas finished second at 48 seconds, ahead of Italian Giulio Ciccone, third at 1 minute and 5 seconds. Belgian Remco Evenepoel, considered one of the main favorites, had to settle for fourth place, 1 minute and 20 seconds behind.

A devastating attack 18 kilometers from the finish

Paul Seixas’ victory was built during the ascent of the Civiglio, a 4.1-kilometer climb with an average gradient of 9.8%. About twenty kilometers from the finish, while the main favorites were still grouped together, the Frenchman decided to accelerate sharply.

Tom Pidcock and Giulio Ciccone tried to follow his change of pace, but both men were quickly distanced. Remco Evenepoel, Isaac Del Toro, and the other contenders for victory were also unable to respond to his offensive.

Seixas then found himself alone in front, with still 18 kilometers to cover. At the top of the Civiglio, he already had about thirty seconds’ lead over his closest chasers. Far from slowing down, the Frenchman continued his effort on the descents and less difficult sections before crossing the finish line with his arms raised.

A display of strength that allows him to win his first Monument in only his third participation in a race of this category.

A historic record held since 1905

By winning at 20 years and 16 days, Paul Seixas erases the Italian Giovanni Gerbi, nicknamed the “Red Devil,” who won the very first edition of the Tour of Lombardy in 1905 at 20 years and 161 days old.

The Frenchman thus improves by 145 days a precocity record that had stood for more than a century. He also becomes the youngest winner of a cycling Monument since 1944.

The Monuments are the five great historic classics of cycling: Milan-San Remo, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and the Tour of Lombardy. These races are among the most coveted victories for champions of the international peloton.

Paul Seixas thus joins the very exclusive circle of riders capable of winning one of these races at such a young age.

The first French winner of a Monument since Julian Alaphilippe in 2019

This victory also ends a seven-year wait for French cycling. No French rider had won a Monument since Julian Alaphilippe’s success at Milan-San Remo in March 2019.

At the Tour of Lombardy, one had to go back to 2018 to find a French winner. That year, Thibaut Pinot won the Classic of the Falling Leaves after a memorable solo raid.

Eight years later, Paul Seixas succeeds him in the winners’ list and also offers his team Decathlon CMA CGM its first Monument in history.

The young Frenchman also succeeds Tadej Pogacar, winner of the previous five editions from 2021 to 2025. The Slovenian, absent this year after his crash in the Tour of Spain, was not at the start to defend his title.

« It’s like a dream »: Paul Seixas struggles to realize his feat

At the finish, the Frenchman had difficulty grasping the significance of his performance. « It’s incredible, I still can’t believe it. The team did a fantastic job. Everyone gave more than they had to. »

The winner also explained how he prepared his attack on the Civiglio. « I felt great at the start, I thought it could be a good day. I managed to make the difference when I wanted by imposing a high pace from the foot of the Civiglio climb. »

Despite his lead, he did not immediately believe in victory. « At the summit, the gap was good but not enough to think about winning, I gave my best time trial effort until the finish. I was facing myself, it was crazy. »

He finally realized he could win in the last kilometers. « I started to believe at the top of the last difficulty, being careful not to make any mistakes. It’s indescribable, like a dream. »

Fourth in the Tour de France, second in Liège-Bastogne-Liège: an exceptional 2026 season

The Lombardy victory crowns a season during which Paul Seixas has taken several steps forward in his progression at the highest level.

In April, the Frenchman had already taken second place in Liège-Bastogne-Liège, behind Tadej Pogacar. He had also won La Flèche Wallonne, confirming his exceptional qualities on hilly courses and difficult climbs.

A few months later, he finished fourth in the Tour de France, a remarkable performance for such a young rider, against the best specialists in stage races.

However, his end of season was marked by disappointment at the World Championships in Montreal, where he finished fifteenth despite the hopes placed on him.

Two weeks after this setback, he responded in the most spectacular way by winning one of the most difficult and prestigious races on the calendar.

At 20 years old, Paul Seixas reaches a new level

With this success, Paul Seixas now has a Monument victory, a podium at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, a win at La Flèche Wallonne, and a fourth place in the Tour de France. These results demonstrate his versatility, both in classics and in three-week races.

His victory at the Tour of Lombardy also confirms his ability to make the difference against the best riders in the world, without waiting for a sprint finish or benefiting from a breakaway allowed by the peloton.

At just 20 years old, the Lyon native enters the history of a 121-year-old race and ends seven years without a French victory in a Monument.

French cycling had long awaited the emergence of a rider capable of competing with the best champions of his generation. With his triumph in Lombardy, Paul Seixas has taken a decisive step in his young career.