A video awarded by Nikon for its illustration of the eyelash movement of a sick child has sparked controversy after microscopy specialists questioned the accuracy of its images. Although the award winner used AI to retouch the images, he denies any falsification. Nikon is currently reviewing its selection process and the methods used.

A scientific award has become embroiled in a controversy surrounding artificial intelligence. Ning Xu, winner of the Nikon Small World in Motion competition, announced on September 15th, was recognized for a video showing the movement of cilia in the airways of a child with primary ciliary dyskinesia. However, following the publication of the results, microscopy specialists raised doubts about the biological accuracy of the images presented.

The researcher admitted to using an artificial intelligence model to process and colorize images initially obtained in grayscale. However, he denies having artificially generated the eyelashes or their movements. Criticisms focus in particular on structures that appear to appear and then disappear, and on proportions deemed inconsistent. The key question, therefore, is whether the processing merely facilitated the interpretation of the images or whether it introduced elements absent from the original observation.

Nikon is re-examining the video and the methods used

In response to the questions raised, Nikon announced it was reviewing the information provided during the selection process, as well as additional documents submitted by the winner. The organizer stated that Ning Xu is cooperating and has provided details about his equipment, imaging methods, and processing techniques. Scientists are also requesting access to the raw video to compare the original recording with the winning version. The information reviewed does not support concluding that fraud was proven or warranting the withdrawal of the prize.

This case highlights a challenge for scientific imaging competitions: a sequence can be visually impressive while simultaneously raising concerns about its actual representation. For media outlets broadcasting these images, describing the processing techniques also becomes a matter of credibility. AI-assisted colorization deserves to be clearly explained so that the public can distinguish between observation and its manipulation. In this instance, comparison with the original data appears to be the crucial step in assessing the impact of the modifications and informing the organizer's decision.