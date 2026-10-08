Belmondo Honored: The Cinémathèque française Chronicles the Career of the “Magnificent”

Five years after the passing of Jean-Paul Belmondo, the Cinémathèque française is dedicating a major exhibition to him in Paris. Open since October 7 and running until January 31, 2027, “Belmondo, the Magnificent” revisits the journey of an actor who crossed genres and generations. Film excerpts, photographs, and props allow visitors to discover the different facets of this figure of French cinema.

The exhibition curator, Clémentine Deroudille, wanted to give visitors a sense of presence. “Belmondo lives within us. It’s been five years since he passed, yet he is here,” she explains. Large silhouettes and projections accompany the journey, designed to rediscover the actor in motion, his energy, and his way of commanding the screen.

From the New Wave to Popular Cinema

Revealed by “À bout de souffle” in 1960, Belmondo built a career blending drama, comedy, and action. The exhibition highlights this diversity, as well as his taste for risk and the stunts that became inseparable from his image. Through his roles, it recalls how the actor combined great freedom of performance with lasting popularity.

A retrospective screening accompanies the exhibition throughout its duration. Located at 51, rue de Bercy, in Paris’s 12th arrondissement, the Cinémathèque also offers guided tours on weekends. Booking a time slot is mandatory; individual admission costs 14 euros at the full rate, with reduced rates for young visitors.