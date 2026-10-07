The sale of energy drinks to under 16s could be banned in France. In a report presented on Wednesday, October 7, to the National Assembly, MPs Sandrine Runel, a Socialist, and Yannick Neuder, a member of the Republicans and former Minister of Health, recommend this restriction to protect young consumers. They also propose removing these products from vending machines. These measures remain parliamentary recommendations and do not constitute an enacted ban.

The rapporteurs are concerned about the exposure of children and adolescents to these drinks marketed for their stimulating properties. Their caffeine content poses a major health issue: young people are particularly sensitive to it. Health insurance reminds that this consumption can disrupt sleep and cause side effects, notably anxiety or cardiovascular disorders. The report also highlights the risks linked to excessive consumption, possibly combined with alcohol.

A sales restriction accompanied by prevention

For the two MPs, limiting access must be accompanied by educational work on fatigue and consumption habits. The goal is to prevent these drinks from becoming a normalized response to lack of sleep. A possible ban would nevertheless require specifying the products concerned and the age verification methods. Its effectiveness would also depend on its application across different distribution channels, beyond just physical stores.

The mission also examined ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, some of which combine alcohol and stimulating ingredients. It notably recommends extending the tax on premixes to those exceeding 12% alcohol and strengthening controls on alcohol sales to minors. According to Sandrine Runel, these proposals should feed into amendments to the Social Security budget for 2027 as well as a bill. The parliamentary debate will therefore have to turn these orientations into precise provisions before they can change sales rules.