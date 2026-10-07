SOCIETY Consumption

SNCF launches anniversary promotion on 450,000 TGV tickets

By

2-minute read

SNCF launches an anniversary promotion on 450,000 TGV tickets
SNCF launches an anniversary promotion on 450,000 TGV tickets

SNCF celebrates 45 years of the TGV with a flash sale on 450,000 first and second class tickets. Launched on Tuesday, October 6, the offer continues until Thursday, October 8 inclusive, while stocks last. The announced discount reaches 45% on a selection of TGV INOUI routes in France and to several European destinations. There are therefore two days left to book, Wednesday and Thursday, but the promotion does not apply to all trains.

Eligible trips are mainly scheduled from November 2 to 30, 2026. One exception concerns Paris-Lyon, in both directions, with departures possible from October 16 until November 30. This connection thus allows taking advantage of the offer during the All Saints’ Day holidays. The final price depends on the train and the selected schedule: the discount does not correspond to a single fare for all destinations.

European destinations, with conditions to compare

Besides routes within mainland France, the offer covers TGV INOUI to Italy, Spain, Luxembourg, and Brussels, as well as TGV Lyria exclusively to Geneva. Routes to Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Karlsruhe are also included, aboard TGV and ICE trains operated in cooperation with Deutsche Bahn. For these German destinations, the discount is announced up to 45%, and may therefore be lower depending on the chosen ticket.

Reservations are notably accessible on SNCF Connect. The promotion cannot be combined with other SNCF discounts, promotional offers, or advantage codes. Holders of a discount card are therefore advised to compare the prices offered before paying. This anniversary operation can facilitate an autumn trip, provided an eligible seat is found for the desired dates. The availability of reduced fare tickets remains the determining criterion, more so than the displayed percentage alone.

Share this article

Interview writing

Published under the responsibility of the Entrevue editorial team, in accordance with our editorial guidelines. Our journalists may use artificial intelligence tools.

Discover the editorial team Reporting an error

Your news, according to your interests

Choose the sections and language of your newsletter. You can change your preferences at any time.

Respond to the article

Be the first to comment on this article.

Respond to this article

Comments are moderated. Promotional messages, automated emails, and abusive links are blocked.

Your first comment, or any message containing a link, may be placed pending approval.

Read also

Interview Application

Information everywhere you go

Find the latest news, alerts and your favorite sections in an experience designed for mobile.

Download the Interview app from the App Store Download the Interview app on Google Play
Interview app alerts screen: latest news alerts
Customization screen for Interview app sections
News screen of the Interview app: the featured story