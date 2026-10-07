SNCF celebrates 45 years of the TGV with a flash sale on 450,000 first and second class tickets. Launched on Tuesday, October 6, the offer continues until Thursday, October 8 inclusive, while stocks last. The announced discount reaches 45% on a selection of TGV INOUI routes in France and to several European destinations. There are therefore two days left to book, Wednesday and Thursday, but the promotion does not apply to all trains.

Eligible trips are mainly scheduled from November 2 to 30, 2026. One exception concerns Paris-Lyon, in both directions, with departures possible from October 16 until November 30. This connection thus allows taking advantage of the offer during the All Saints’ Day holidays. The final price depends on the train and the selected schedule: the discount does not correspond to a single fare for all destinations.

European destinations, with conditions to compare

Besides routes within mainland France, the offer covers TGV INOUI to Italy, Spain, Luxembourg, and Brussels, as well as TGV Lyria exclusively to Geneva. Routes to Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Karlsruhe are also included, aboard TGV and ICE trains operated in cooperation with Deutsche Bahn. For these German destinations, the discount is announced up to 45%, and may therefore be lower depending on the chosen ticket.

Reservations are notably accessible on SNCF Connect. The promotion cannot be combined with other SNCF discounts, promotional offers, or advantage codes. Holders of a discount card are therefore advised to compare the prices offered before paying. This anniversary operation can facilitate an autumn trip, provided an eligible seat is found for the desired dates. The availability of reduced fare tickets remains the determining criterion, more so than the displayed percentage alone.