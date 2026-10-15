The Russian FSB arrested a journalist from the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper on Sakhalin Island, accusing him of collecting military information on behalf of Japanese intelligence services. Tokyo summoned the Russian ambassador and strongly protested this detention.

Russian security services announced on Tuesday the arrest of a Japanese national identified as Yuki Imai, an accredited journalist of the Hokkaido Shimbun, a major northern Japan daily. The man was apprehended on Sakhalin Island, in Russia’s Far East, on the grounds that he had gathered information on Russian defense capabilities for Japanese intelligence services. Footage broadcast by Russian state television shows a man handcuffed by three masked individuals in black uniforms, before being escorted by FSB agents to a plane. A Moscow court ordered his pretrial detention for two months.

Tokyo’s response was swift. The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russian Ambassador Nikolai Nozdrev on Wednesday and issued a “firm protest” against the detention of this Japanese citizen, denouncing Moscow’s “unilateral statements” while no official explanation had been provided to Japanese authorities. Government Secretary-General Minoru Kihara requested that the journalist be treated “fairly and humanely” and demanded consular access, which has so far been denied. “We will do everything in our power to protect this Japanese citizen,” he stated.

The Hokkaido Shimbun, which has not yet publicly confirmed the identity of its correspondent, indicates that he was working in Russia under a journalist visa and was scheduled to leave the territory on Monday. The spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, asserted that Japan uses accredited journalists to collect sensitive information on Russian territory.

This arrest occurs amid an already severely deteriorated diplomatic climate between the two countries. The territorial dispute over the four southernmost Kuril Islands, occupied by Moscow since the final days of World War II and claimed by Tokyo as the “Northern Territories,” has never allowed the conclusion of a peace treaty between the two states. Tensions have further increased since Japan joined Western sanctions against Russia due to the war in Ukraine. Last August, President Vladimir Putin’s visit to one of these islands, a first for him, drew condemnation from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who called the visit “absolutely unacceptable.” Russia has also strengthened its military presence on the archipelago in recent years, deploying missile systems and developing its aviation infrastructure there.