The Democratic Republic of Congo has surpassed the threshold of 9,000 confirmed Ebola cases, with nearly 4,400 deaths. The epidemic, the deadliest in the country’s history, is now spreading to neighboring countries.

The toll of the Ebola epidemic affecting the Democratic Republic of Congo since spring 2026 has crossed a new alarming threshold. The Congolese Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday, October 13, 9,066 confirmed cases and 4,381 deaths, representing a fatality rate close to 50%. These figures make this epidemic the most severe the country has ever experienced.

Globally, only the wave that devastated West Africa between 2014 and 2016 exceeds this toll: 28,600 cases and more than 11,000 deaths were then recorded in Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The current situation is dangerously approaching that level.

The epidemic is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, for which there is currently no approved vaccine or treatment. This particularity considerably complicates the health response and fuels fears of spread beyond Congolese borders. These fears have indeed materialized: Kenya reported its first imported case last week, a Kenyan national residing in the DRC who had transited through Uganda before reaching Nairobi, where he died. Uganda itself had reported twenty cases and two deaths earlier this year before being declared free of the virus in August.

Officially announced in mid-May, the epidemic is believed by some experts to have actually started as early as February. The virus, which is transmitted through contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person, has spread across seven provinces in the north and east of the country.

Response teams face significant obstacles. Distrust among local populations is one of the major barriers: some residents perceive the disease as a pretext invented by authorities to divert funds. This distrust has dramatic consequences. A local elected official in eastern Congo was killed in September after publicly defending the government’s management of the epidemic on the radio, according to his political party.

The security context further worsens the situation. Fighting between government forces and the M23 armed group makes the delivery of medical resources to remote areas particularly difficult, even impossible in some places.

However, a glimmer of hope emerges on the scientific front. Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, announced on Tuesday that a clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of a vaccine against the Bundibugyo strain should be launched in the DRC in the coming weeks.